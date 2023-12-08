Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie makes big confession over naming royals in 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie makes big U-turn about his book 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie, who's new book sent shockwaves across the world, has made a big U-turn as he admitted to give 'early and uncleared text' to Dutch publisher of Endgame.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pal's bombshell book dominated headlines after the Dutch version named the two royals, who allegedly had raised concerns about Prince Archie's skin colour before his birth.

Some royal experts and historians lambasted the Harry and Meghan author for his alleged stunt to boost the sale.

Scobie, who previously denied that he did name the "royal racists" in a version of his bombshell, has made a dramatic U-turn after a week of uproar.

Scobie, who initially said he had never named them, has now admitted to doing so.



On Friday, he said an "early and uncleared text" was given to the publisher in the Netherlands.

The author, in a column for inews, wrote: "Unbeknownst to me at the time, early and uncleared text was provided to the Dutch publisher in order for them to start work on the translation, with the understanding that their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book I officially submitted."



He added: "To be clear, the only publisher I worked directly with was the one covering the US and UK," adding, "I spent almost two months with independent British barristers and in-house legal counsel to ensure that every detail in the finished book was legally watertight."

Last week Scobie told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I never submitted a book that had those names in it"

In reaction to Scobie's comments, Dutch translator Saskia Peeters claimed that the names were included in the book. saying: "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."



The book was quickly pulled from the shelves but the damage was already done as former GMB presenter Piers Morgan named the two royals live on air and later other news outlets also did the same.



It is to mention here that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, without revealing the identity, first revealed that a member of the royal family had discussed what colour skin her firstborn child would have in her infamous sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.