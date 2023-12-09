Julia Roberts reveals the ‘hardest drug’ that she’s tried

Julia Roberts made her debut on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Julia Roberts gets candid about her seemingly hardcore experiences that she has had during her ‘let loose’ phase.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for the first time and played in the segment ‘Plead The Fifth.’

In the game, she was asked three questions and allowed to skip just one.

When she was asked what was the hardest drug that she has ever tried, the Pretty Woman star admitted, “Mushrooms.”

Cohen then asked whether it was “positive experience,” she responded, “Yeah, it was nice. I’m not gonna lie. Kids, don’t try it at home.”

During the interview, the actress also expressed her enthusiasm for a possibility of a sequel to a beloved movie of hers, My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“I’d love to do a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding,” she shared. “There's so much more story to tell with these characters. I’m curious to see where they are now and what life has thrown their way.”

Roberts was on the show to promote her new film, Leave the World Behind, which is a psychological thriller written, directed and produced by Sam Esmail, 46, who created Mr. Robot and is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, 46.