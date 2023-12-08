Julia Roberts hints at reunion with 'My Best Friend's Wedding’: ‘I'm ready’

America's sweetheart, Julia Roberts, has expressed her interest in reprising her iconic role as Julianne Potter in a sequel to the beloved romantic comedy, My Best Friend's Wedding.

In a recent interview, Roberts revealed her enthusiasm for revisiting the characters and exploring where their lives have taken them over the past 25 years.

"I'd love to do a sequel to My Best Friend's Wedding," Roberts said. "There's so much more story to tell with these characters. I'm curious to see where they are now and what life has thrown their way."

Released in 1997, My Best Friend's Wedding was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $299 million worldwide and earning Roberts a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

The film follows the story of Julianne, a food critic who realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), just as he's about to marry someone else (Cameron Diaz).

While the original film concluded with Michael and Kimmy's wedding, Roberts believes there's still plenty of room for exploration. "I think it would be interesting to see how their marriage has evolved," she said. "And, of course, I'd be interested in seeing where Julianne is now."

In addition to Roberts, several other cast members have expressed their willingness to return for a sequel. Dermot Mulroney, who played Michael, told People magazine in 2019 that he's "ready" for a reunion. Cameron Diaz, who played Kimmy, has also said she would be open to revisiting the character.

While there's no official word on whether a My Best Friend's Wedding sequel will actually happen, the interest from both cast and fans is certainly encouraging.