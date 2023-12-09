Ginuwine addresses viral run-in with Justin Timberlake in Britney Spears’ memoir

A snippet of Michelle Williams reenacting Timberlake’s past run-in went viral

Ginuwine addressed the viral excerpt from Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she and Justin Timberlake bumped into the rapper.

A snippet of Michelle Williams reenacting Timberlake’s past run-in with the R&B crooner in which he seemingly used a ‘blaccent’ went viral.

Addressing the encounter in an interview with People Magazine mentioned in Spears’ memoir, he revealed that he did hear about it but doesn’t remember it happening.

“I definitely heard about it. People were calling about that. But I can tell you I don't remember that happening. I truly don't remember that happening,” he said.

“If Justin would've did something like that, I probably would’ve looked at him like, ‘Why are you acting like that?’ If he did that, that would be something that I would remember,” he continued.

“That would’ve definitely stuck out. So nah, I don't remember that happening.”

In the excerpt, Spears, 41, described her then-boyfriend’s band, *NSYNC, as “white boys” who “loved hip-hip” and “hung out with black artists.”

The excerpt read, “One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before.

“Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh, yeah! Fo shiz, fo shiz, Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?”