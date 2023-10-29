Britney Spears teases ‘The Women in Me’ Volume 2

Britney Spears will be back with the volume 2 of her bombshell memoir The Women in Me next year, as she shares on social media.



The Gimme More singer announced the news on Instagram, teasing the release in 2024.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Spears proclaimed that The Woman in Me, Volume 1, is "the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history" when it was released last week.

Its position as the top book on Amazon's best-seller lists of nonfiction titles that people read most frequently supports that. This week, the whole sales data set will be accessible.

The memoir was published on October 24 by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the book "illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

It is described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."