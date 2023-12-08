Kate Middleton 'a force' in supporting Prince William amid Endgame noise

File Footage

Kate Middleton is paying no heed to the explosive allegations made in Omid Scobie’s book Endgame where the Dutch version claimed that the Princess of Wales was one of the royal racists.



Despite being thrown a major accusation, Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, lauded the Princess of Wales for her demeanour in handling the situation with grace.

Speaking to an outlet, as per OK! Magazine, Bullen said that the Duchess of Cambridge took a page from the late Queen Elizabeth II by remaining laser focused on her job and not speaking or hinting at the situation.

"I think the great strength of the Princess of Wales — the new Princess of Wales — is that, like [Queen Elizabeth II], she knows what her job is," he said.

"Her job is to support the Prince of Wales, Prince William,

"And she very rarely gives interviews.

"She very rarely makes it about her. She’s always keen to make sure that the prince is front and center. But make no mistake, she is a force to be reckoned with. She is very strong and very clear on what she wants to achieve," he added.