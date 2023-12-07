Prince Harry won't be able to shrug off 'poisonous' trail from 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie's latest book Endgame is expected to leave behind a "poisonous legacy of distrust" for Prince Harry after it made a plethora of explosive claims about the royal family.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking Daily Star, the book would reflect badly on the Duke of Sussex due to the author being the couple's unofficial 'mouthpiece'.
While they have distanced themselves from Scobie's claims, the book still reflected as a 'Sussex handbook' whose impact would follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"[Endgame] might have been titled Seeking Sensation: A Sussex Squad Handbook," and "It won't be long before it is largely forgotten, but it will leave a poisonous legacy of distrust," he said.
Read More: 'Endgame' pulled from shelves as royal mystery deepens over 'printing error'
He went on to note that the release came "at a time when there seemed to be some hope that the King and Harry, who spoke on Charles's 75th birthday, might be starting to be more friendly."
However, with the explosive nature of the claims, the commentator that it was unlikely that the royal would ever return to the good graces of his father.
He added: "There won't be much mutual trust after this!"
