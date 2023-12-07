Kate Middleton hints at ‘coming change’ with a power move

Kate Middleton appeared strong and powerful in the face of allegations as she practises taking the reigns as Queen Consort amid changes happening behind the scenes.

Buckingham Palace hosted the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, during which Kate wore her Royal Family Order.

The Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II is a yellow sash with a portrait of the late monarch in her younger years, which is awarded to female members of the royal family for state banquets.

This is usually worn during diplomatic receptions or state visits, however, in the reception, the ribbon was noticeably shorter.

The change in the ribbon may be an indication that some things are set to change.

“The King will issue his own Royal Family Order in future, which will replace the one worn by Queen Camilla and Princess Kate,” a source explained to Hello! Magazine.

“And the shorter ribbon displayed is a reminder of that coming change. I would expect to see them wearing the King's portrait this time next year.”

During the reception, Catherine, Princess of Wales, rewore a pink embellished Jenny Packham gown, accessorising with Princess Diana’s favourite headpiece, Lover’s Knot Tiara.

She’s worn the tiara multiple times since the Diplomatic Reception in 2015, including at various state banquets through the years.

The appearance comes after Kate took on her engagements with ‘business as usual’ after she was named to be one of the ‘racist royals’ who had “concerns” over Prince Archie’s skin colour.

Prince William’s wife sported a more businesslike look earlier in the day to visit a children’s hospital, debuting a new royal blue Alexander McQueen blazer.