King Charles, Kate Middleton set to give ‘strategic’ response to ‘Endgame’

King Charles, Kate Middleton devise ‘strategic’ response to ‘Endgame’

The Royal Family has reportedly come to a decision on how to deal with Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Recent reports suggested King Charles and Prince William set a meeting to discuss their prospective approach towards tackling numerous claims and allegations made in the book.

Now, a source told Us Weekly that the Buckingham Palace officials and aides to heir to the throne did hold ‘strategy meetings’ in the last few days and have agreed against putting out any ‘official statement’ regarding the ongoing controversy.

However, they claimed that the royal members are determined to respond via their ‘actions.’

If the Royal Family’s recent activities are anything to go by, they are indeed making a powerful statement with their latest move.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton recently displayed a show of strength and union at the annual diplomatic reception at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The quartet didn’t look fazed by the accusations in the slightest, as they let their brightest smile flash for the official photo posted on the Royal Family’s social media account.

It comes after Scobie, infamously known as Meghan Markle's 'biographer,' expanded on the former actress’ claims that some members of the Royal Family raised ‘concerns’ over her and Harry’s son, Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

While the English version only narrowed down the number of alleged ‘racist royals’ to two, the Dutch translation of Endgame explicitly named Charles and Princess Kate as the culpable.