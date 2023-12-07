Halle Berry reveals she ‘bonded’ with Angelina Jolie over ‘divorces’

Halle Berry shared that the reason behind their rough start has a 'good' story behind their start

Halle Berry got candid about her friendship with Angelina Jolie and how they got bond over their unusual circumstances.

The Catwoman alum, who is set to co-star and co-produce the film Maude v Maude with Jolie, told Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that the two stars “had a rocky start.”

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” said Berry.

The X-Men actress, 57, added that she is “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable.”

Berry shared that the reason behind their rough start has a “good” story which she intends to reveal later. However, she did spill that her bond with Jolie, 48, was reinforced over the things they have in common.

“We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that,” she shared.

Berry filed to divorce Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a son, in 2015.

Jolie, for her part, split from Brad Pitt in 2016 after 12 years together. The exes have been involved in messy legal battles following their split.

Maude v Maude is an action-thriller film that will reportedly feature Berry and Jolie battling “physically and intellectually” on the big screen.