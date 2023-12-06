Sharon Osbourne thinks THIS drug makes people ‘a blob’

Sharon Osbourne shares her thoughts about drug on Osbournes podcast

Sharon Osbourne has recently opened up about her least favourite drug during latest episode of The Osbournes podcast.



“Marijuana is stuff that makes you into a blob and you sit there all day, you lose any incentive to do anything and I think it sucks,” said the 71-year-old while speaking to her husband Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne.

However, Ozzy stated, “I would sooner have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco. I think it should be legalised everywhere. I will say this, it definitely is a gateway drug.”

He believed, “Tobacco, without any second thought, is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body.”

Jack, on the other hand, mentioned, “I think it should be legalised but I think people need to get honest about what marijuana actually does.”

The couple’s son explained, “Takes away your incentive. The last 20 years there’s been such a push to legalise it medically and recreationally and they basically treat it like it’s the wonder drug and the cure-all for everything which is not true.”

“It is amazing and it does do wonders for people with certain ailments and their bodies if they have the right kind of makeup, it can do amazing things. It can also do horrible things for people,” remarked Jack.

Ozzy chimed in and added, “I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realised they're all dead.”

“I should have been dead before loads of them. Why am I the last man standing? Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘I should have been dead a thousand times’,” he added.