Alicia Keys cooks up broadway magic with 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys and co-writer Ramin Karimloo present new musical with previews beginning March 28.



Hell’s Kitchen, the musical, co-written by 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, will make its Broadway debut this spring. The show will begin previews on March 28, 2024, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for April 20.

Hell’s Kitchen is a semi-autobiographical story about a young woman named Ali who is trying to make her dreams come true in New York City. The show will feature music by Keys and a book by Ramin Karimloo, who also stars in the production.

“I’m so excited to bring Hell’s Kitchen to Broadway,” said Keys in a statement. “This story is so close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences on the Great White Way.”

Hell’s Kitchen is the latest in a long line of successful Broadway musicals that have been based on the lives of musicians. Other such shows include Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Hell’s Kitchen is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. The show has a catchy score, a heartwarming story, and a star-studded cast.

Alicia Keys ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ additional details