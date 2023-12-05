Prince Harry’s line of succession ‘terrible’ issue for royals amid race row

Prince Harry is still in the running for the throne despite being the fifth in the line of succession.
Royal expert Angela Levin expressed concerns for the “terrible problem” the Duke of Sussex poses to the monarchy even if his succession prospects hand in the balance amid with royal rift with the family.
“It worries me, he is fifth to the throne,” Levin told GB News. “There are children before him, but King Charles is getting old, and if anything, God forbid, happens to William, we have got a terrible problem.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry appears to be living his “worst nightmare” as he and wife Meghan Markle are “back at square one” in the royal rift following the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, per royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe.
Read More: King Charles doesn’t seek revenge on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
The frosty ties between King Charles and his younger son were beginning to thaw as they shared a ‘warm’ phone call on the monarch’s 75th birthday.
All of that was ruined as King Charles alongside Kate Middleton were named as the alleged racist royals in the Dutch translation of Scobie’s book.
Copies of the book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands when the error was discovered.
Read More: Omid Scobie’s talent agency sent early copies of ‘Endgame’ amid race row
As a punishment, conservative MP Bob Seely proposed that the House of Commons should consider the “nuclear option” of denying the couple their ‘Duke and Duchess’ standing and refer to them as ‘Mr and Mrs.’
“It will have been really frustrating for Charles and William. Whether they’ll hold Harry personally responsible, we’re yet to see,” Larcombe added.
“It’s a hornets’ nest that has resurfaced the issue of this alleged royal racist. It’s an issue that won’t go away and that is bad for the royals.”
The couple made their public appearance, a week after the race row emerged at London’s Royal Albert Hall
