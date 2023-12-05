Jamie Foxx accepts Vanguard award in emotional speech following health scare

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corrinne, first let fans know about the actor’s ‘medical complication’ in April

Jamie Foxx was overcome with emotion as he attended his first public event at the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements on Monday.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, who was honoured with a Vanguard award from presenter and The Burial co-star Jurnee Smollett.

As the Django Unchained walked to the stage, there was an overwhelming standing ovation from the audience a nod to his recovery from mysterious health scare in April.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx began his emotional and lengthy 12-minute speech, via Page Six.

“I cherish every single minute now, it’s different,” he added. “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

He continued, “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corrinne, first let fans know about the actor’s ‘medical complication’ for which he was rushed to the hospital, in April.

Details regarding Foxx’s health were scarce in the weeks following his hospitalisation in Atlanta.

Foxx last spoke out about his health woes in July, saying he went to “hell and back” as he praised his sister Deidra Dixon, and daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, for saving his life.