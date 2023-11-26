Jamie Foxx still 'struggling' with health after 'pulling out' from another project

Jamie Foxx has not disclose the reason for his hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still reeling from the troubling health scare he suffered earlier this year that landed him in the hospital despite appearing to live his life normally.

As per OK!, an insider spoke to a news outlet to reveal that Jamie's decision to pull out of hosting We Are Family with his daughter Corinne Foxx sparked concern over his recovery.

Despite appearing to be on a positive trajectory for his recovery, with appearances on social media showing the actor playing sports and enjoying his life, the source claimed that he was 'still struggling' to cope with his health.

"Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks," the source said.

"He’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery."

Speaking of why he decided to drop out of hosting the source said he just "wasn’t ready to add hosting a new game show to his schedule."

"He’s being very careful regarding his health issue," the source shared.

"He may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made."