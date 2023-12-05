Prince William, Kate Middleton exchange rare moment in public amid race row

Prince William and Kate Middleton are opting for carrying on ‘business as usual’ despite being rocked by the newest controversy sparked by Omid Scobie’s new book.



The couple made their public appearance, a week after the race row emerged, at the star-studded event at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance, showcasing a rare reveal in public.

“They are carrying on with their work, refusing to be drawn into a public spat about such vicious allegations,” former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine. “I thought Kate looked fabulous – head held high and determined – despite the furore and the questions being fired at them as they got out of the car.

She noted that the future king “seemed a touch more protective than usual, holding her hand and guiding her in.”

Moreover, body language expert Judi James deduced that the big standing ovation that the Prince and Princess of Wales received was classic royal family move.

James explained that the red carpet following the name drop “looked like a deliberate masterclass in what a genuine royal power couple should look like.”

Moreover, “Kate and William’s eye contact was intimate and formed a tie-sign that they both seemed to understand.

She continued, “It was a rare reveal in terms of the couple’s mutual affection, bonding and support – but a very telling one in the face of the current claims.”