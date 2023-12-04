Kate Middleton's latest statement amid 'Endgame' row shows her plans

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has seemingly snubbed Omid Scobie and his new controversial royal book with her latest statement as she appeared in festive mood, thanking ‘everyone' ahead of 'Together At Christmas' carol service.



Kate, who's set to host Christmas carol service next week, showed off her confidence and vision as she commented on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood tweet, saying: “Just a few days to go until the Together at Christmas Carol Service with @earlychildhood!"

The princess appeared snubbing the book and its author as she preferred to her plans, saying: "Thank you to everyone who is going to be a part of it, helping us celebrate the role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs, showcasing the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives."

The comments of the future Queen Consort come in response to the foundation's tweet.