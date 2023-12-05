Britney Spears ‘still hurt’ as mom Lynne tries to make amends in relationship

Britney Spears and her mom Lynne Spears are finally making sure to stay on cordial terms after reuniting on the singer’s 42nd birthday over the weekend.

The Grammy-winning singer’s mom and brother, Bryan, attended the intimate birthday bash held in Los Angeles Friday night.

Lynne, 68, is now “really making an effort to be in Britney’s life,” a source told People Magazine.

While Lynne is working to make amends, the Gimme More singer is “still hurt, because she feels her mom could have done more to help her,” during her tumultuous time.

The Toxic singer is currently in the midst of her divorce with Sam Asghari after he filed for it in August.

During the singer’s 13-year-conservatorship, the Asghari was a staunch supporter of Britney. The insider added that now that the Hold Me Closer singer has “very few friends and really needs to just be with family.”

The insider noted that the musician can be “very stubborn” but her “does love her and there is no doubt about that.” Lynne is “very apologetic to Britney” and “takes full blame.”

“Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her,” the insider continued. “They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other.”