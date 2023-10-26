Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari reacts to singer's memoir

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have got nothing but love for each other.

The fitness instructor expressed pride in the singer in the wake of successful release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

In the tell-all, which she wrote while the couple were still together, Britney called him a “gift from God.”

“That made me smile to be honest,” said Asghari, “I am freaking proud of her and I hope she takes over the world.”

The couple was together for seven years before Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on grounds of “irreconcilable difference” in August.

The pop star, who met with the actor on the set of music video for her track, Slumber Party in 2016, detailed “insane” chemistry between the pair in the book.

According to Page Six, sources revealed the Womanizer hitmaker had already turned in her final manuscript for her book ahead of their split. Hence, it is difficult to gauge Spears’ current feelings.

Speaking to TMZ ahead of the release, Asghari revealed he had “already read it,” adding: “I'm very proud of her and, you know, she put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard so I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her.”