King Charles, Queen Camilla battle criticism with Australia visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to visit Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla are trying to make amends.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla are considering a trip to Australia in the upcoming year, since His Majesty is scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Summit in October in Samoa.

On social media, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship conjectured that the monarchs would combine a visit to Australia with their journey to the Pacific for the October 21, 2024, Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Sydney-based journal was informed by an unidentified former diplomat that "King Charles is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand in October."

Should the trip go, it will be Charles's first visit to the antipodean countries since 2018 and his first since ascending to the throne.

Charles and Camilla made their first trip to the Commonwealth as monarchs in October of this year when they visited Kenya.

The royal family has faced criticism for their lack of trips to Australia and New Zealand in recent years.

Although the trip has not yet been formally confirmed by Buckingham Palace, an Australian government source stated that it would take place in October of next year.

“It's very possible it will happen, it would be around the time of CHOGM that he would come, either before or after, that would make sense,” the source added.