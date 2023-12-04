'Resentful' Prince Harry, Meghan struggle to make ends meet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been finding it difficult to fund their lavish lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left scrambling to make ends meet after it emerged that the pair struggled to make enough to support their lavish lifestyle.

As per an insider, according to OK!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for the past few years, have been struggling to fund their lavish lifestyle and especially after their deal with Spotify fell through.

After Prince Harry received his final allowance of $5.6million from his father King Charles, the Spare author faced exorbitant expenses when covering his and Meghan’s living and security costs.

While the millions promised in the Spotify and Netflix deals gave King Charles’ youngest son a “bit of a safety net” it did not last long as the insider claimed that the two are "back to scrambling to figure out how to pay the bills”.

The insider elaborated that because of the financial crunch, he has grown to have some ‘resentment’ for his older brother Prince William.

“Harry can’t help but resent his brother,” said the source.

“Harry has long accepted that he’s the ‘spare,’ but just like William, he also gave up a good part of his life in service to the royal family, and it seems unfair that he has nothing to show for it."