King Charles sends blow to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘desperate’ move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only beginning to step towards a potential reconciliation when the royal author Omid Scobie dropped a bombshell.

King Charles and his estranged son Harry had reportedly broken months of silence in early November to mark the monarch’s 75th birthday to wish him. There were even reports that the Sussexes “would not decline an invite for Christmas at Sandringham” if they were sent one.

However, all of that has been “withdrawn” after Scobie dropped his book Endgame, per Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden.

“I suspect that [Harry and Meghan] are probably annoyed with Scobie as the rest of the Royal Family,” he said. “Over recent weeks, the Sussexes had been desperately trying to mend fences with King Charles, phoning him on his birthday and friends dropping hints about how they would like to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas.”

He added, “From what I hear, any invitation that might have been will not be withdrawn.”

Moreover, the King is preparing to take an action against the Sussexes with the counsel of son, Prince William. Charles has flown home to the UK to have an emergency meeting, following his speech at COP28 in Dubai, to tackle the situation regarding the name drop of the ‘racist royals,’ via Express UK.

The former Suits actress had shocked the world in 2021 when she claimed to Oprah during her explosive interview that there were “concerns” and “discussions” in the royal family about Archie’s skin colour.

In the Dutch version of Scobie’s book, the names of the two racist royals were reportedly revealed to be King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Palace sources told Express UK suggested that all options remain “on the table,” which includes launching legal action against the Scobie.