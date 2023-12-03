Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi mark 19th anniversary with love

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating their 19th anniversary of dating! The couple took to social media to share their love for each other, and DeGeneres also posted a fun video of them advising fans.



In the video, DeGeneres and de Rossi answer questions about relationships, marriage, and life in general. They offer their unique perspectives on everything from how to deal with conflict to how to keep the spark alive.

The video is full of laughs and heartwarming moments, and it's clear that DeGeneres and de Rossi are still very much in love. They are a true inspiration to couples everywhere.

Couple's secret of happy living

• On how to deal with conflict: DeGeneres says that it's important to talk things out and not go to bed angry. de Rossi adds that it's also important to be able to laugh at yourself.

• On how to keep the spark alive: DeGeneres says that it's important to make time for each other and to do things that you both enjoy. de Rossi adds that it's also important to be spontaneous and to keep things fresh.

• On what they love most about each other: DeGeneres says that she loves de Rossi's sense of humour and her kindness. de Rossi says that she loves DeGeneres's intelligence and her creativity.

The video is a must-watch for anyone who is looking for some relationship advice or who just wants to see two people who are truly in love.