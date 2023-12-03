Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to 'clean up damaging mess'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to act quickly following the release of royal author Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame.



According to UK Sunday Express’s opinion poll, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plummeting popularity sounded alarm bells as only 22% of the British people saw Meghan as a decent role model while 78% voted for Kate Middleton.

Commenting on the astonishing revelation BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said that the Spare author should scramble to save face.

"Harry must act. Only he can silence the racist storm engulfing the family."

"Prince Harry should issue a statement making it clear that he does not accuse his relatives of racism. Now is the time for the Prince to clear up this highly damaging mess."

He added that the Duke of Sussex needed to reveal Meghan's interactions with King Charles pertaining to the racisim row that has sparked frenzy.

"Harry should also explain how correspondence between Meghan and the then Prince of Wales – now King – in which she complained about the attitude of other family members towards her, came to be relied on by Scobie to underpin the pernicious allegation of racism."

This comes after King Charles may reportedly “consider all options”, even legal action, after the Dutch version of Scobie’s book included two names of senior royal members who was accused of passing racist remarks on the couple’s first child Archie.