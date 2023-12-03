Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face first 'major setback' since Endgame release

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle braced themselves to deal with the latest setback after Omid Scobie made shocking claims about the royal family in his newly released book Endgame.



As per Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex have been excluded from the guest list of the upcoming posh wedding of Prince Archie's godfather Hugo Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

According to the reports, the decision was made "to avoid a [royal] family clash in the House of Windsor" as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to grace the event.

Harry and Meghan's possible chances of a reunion with the royal family during Christmas were spoiled when Omid allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures involved in an unethical conversations about Archie's skin colour.

A close pal of Harry and William expressed his sadness over the increasing rift between the two brothers.



In conversation with the publication, he told, "it's incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."

He continued, "He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding."

The Duke of Westminster who is tying the knot with Olivia Henson in June 2024, wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for wife-to-be. He doesn’t want any awkwardness during their wedding ceremony.