Taylor Swift fans unleash rage at Meghan Markle's biographer

Fans of Taylor Swift joined in on the bandwagon of criticism against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie for his claims in recently released book, Endgame.

The royal author claimed that the Lover singer was among the many A-list musicians and artists to turn down an offer to perform at King Charles’ coronation in May.

The fandom, better known as Swifties, called out Scobie for relaying half-cooked information, noting the Grammy winner was busy with performing a show in America for her sell-out Eras Tour on the same day.

In comments and reactions assorted by the Daily Mail, fans affirmed on X, formerly Twitter, “Look at this utterly shameless lying. Taylor Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour - I was at the Nashville show the night of the Coronation.”

“He really really, really doesn't want to start with Taylor,” another Swiftie warned the infamous author. “He thought the Royal Family was tough. He hasn't seen what enraged Swifties can do. Should have asked somebody, dude.”

“Omid Scobie didn't learn to never annoy the Swifites or to always tell the truth. It's really stupid to lie about an easily checked fact,” another expressed.