Real reason why Taylor Swift 'declined' to perform at King Charles Coronation

Taylor Swift’s refusal to perform made it a ‘challenge’ to organise the historic coronation

Taylor Swift turned down the British monarchy.

In his explosive new book entitled Endgame, royal journalist Omid Scobie claimed that the global pop sensation, 33, was offered to perform at King Charles III’s coronation earlier this year – but she said no.

The reason behind her rejection wasn’t disclosed, though it was most likely scheduling conflicts as the 12-time Grammy winner had an Eras Tour concert in Nashville on May 6th – the same date as the coronation.

Notably, though, Swift wasn’t the only A-Lister to shoot down the offer; Adele, the Spice Girls, Harry Styles, Elton John, and Robbie Williams all refused invitations to perform at the event, per the Rolling Stone.

Experts mused that most of the artists didn’t want to associate their brand with the monarchy following its many scandals.

“The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be backlash from appearing amongst their fans,” Simon Jones explained to the outlet.

As such, it was a “challenge” for royal officials to organize the event.

Eventually, though, Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Andrea Bocelli agreed to perform at the historic ceremony.