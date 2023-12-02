Cardi B sets hearts racing as she steps out in West Hollywood

Cardi B added a pop of colour with red sunglasses and matching gloves

Cardi B looked stunning as she left a fitting in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old rapper made a statement with a colourful outfit featuring a red-and-blue Vanson Leathers Moto Jacket.

Alongside, she wore leather pants that accentuated her curvy thighs and toned legs. Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, added a pop of colour with red sunglasses and matching gloves adorned with bone decals.

Completing her look, she wore stiletto-heeled shoes. The rapper is gearing up to headline TikTok's inaugural live event, In The Mix.

According to Variety, the function is scheduled to take place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on December 10.