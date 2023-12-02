Prince William worries about ‘ticking bomb’ bigger than Harry, Meghan

Prince William may be embroiled in a rift with his brother Prince Harry but there is another royal that worries the future king.

The Prince of Wales has allegedly deemed his uncle, disgraced Prince Andrew, to be a ticking time bomb as he is slowly being welcomed back into the royal fold.

These claims have been brought to light by royal author Omid Scobie, who recently released his bombshell book, Endgame.

In his book, the author quotes a Kensington Palace source that “William finds this quite extraordinary. The man is a ticking time bomb!”

The Duke of York was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after the controversy following his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The royal has also been sued by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Prince Andrew raped her three times at the age of 17, while she was a trafficking victim at the hands of Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly and vehemently denied the accusations.

King Charles has so far given not given indication of a possible return to working duties for his sibling, but the monarch has invited Andrew to many royal engagements.

Most notably, Andrew was seated in the passenger seat of William and Kate’s car as the whole family gathered for the Queen’s anniversary in Sandringham in September.