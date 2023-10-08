Why King Charles prefers Prince Andrew over Prince Harry despite disgraceful offence

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals, yet given the treatment from King Charles is far in contrast to their offences committed.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his royal in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, has been stripped off of his tax-payer funded security detail, evicted from his Frogmore Cottage, ousted from royal family events.

Meanwhile, Andrew still has his security, albeit in somewhat reduced form, lives in his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge and continues to receive notably better treatment than Harry.

Their crimes? Harry wrote a bombshell memoir, Spare, detailing the uglier side of the royal family. Andrew has to make out-of-court settlement for a reputed $14 million with Virginia Giuffre over underage sex abuse allegations.

Describing the difference, royal expert Tom Sykes wrote in Daily Beast, “Andrew got driven to church at Balmoral by William, apparently on King Charles’ orders, while Harry had to stay in a hotel when last visiting the U.K.”

He added that Andrew “still has permission to host a lavish shooting weekend at Windsor,” while Harry seems like “he would struggle to get a free cup of tea in the gift shop.”

Per a king’s friend cited by the outlet, “Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”

“Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him. He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan,” the friend shared.

“The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows. That’s an entirely different matter.”