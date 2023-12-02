Tom Hanks opens up about ‘stupid’ moment in his acting career

Tom Hanks discusses about Apollo 13 filming on The Graham Norton Show

Tom Hanks has recently opened up about the “most stupid” moment in his acting career on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday.



During the show, Tom discussed about his time filming Ron Howard’s space drama Apollo 13, which was released in 1995.

While filming the movie’s most-quoted moment when Hanks’s Lovell said, “Houston, we have a problem,” and things took an embarrassing turn for the actor.

Tom told Graham, “Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I were recreating the serious moment right after ‘Houston we have a problem,’ and were going up and down on grips making us look weightless.”

That day, Tom revealed that the cast and crew were being visited by someone very important; Lovell himself.

Tom mentioned, “We looked ridiculous and when I looked down there was Jim looking up at us.”

“I have never felt more stupid in my life,” added the Saving Private Ryan actor.

Meanwhile, Tom is currently busy promoting The Moonwalkers, which is an installation created in collaboration with David Hockney.

For the unversed, Tom, who co-wrote the production with Christopher Riley, has narrated the installation, also.