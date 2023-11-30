Megan Fox talks raising sons to be better than her ‘toxic’ exes

Megan Fox got candid in her new poetry book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox has learned from her past experiences and is hoping her sons would turn out to be better than her exes.

The Transformers alum, 37, got candid about raising her three sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brain Austin Green, in an interview with WWD.

“I think because I have sons, it’s very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I’ve been with,” she said.

“It’s very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner.”

Read More: Megan Fox feels ‘relieved’ for talking about exes without name-shaming them

The Jennifer’s Body actress, who is engaged to beau Machine Gun Kelly, told the outlet that it’s “very important” that her kids are not “liars” and are “able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experience at some point in their life.”

She continued, “I don’t expect them when they’re 16 to have a sacred love, but I do expect them at some point to get to that place, because I am their first introduction into women and the way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship.”

Read More: Megan Fox doesn’t want new book to ‘cancel’ any ‘irrelevant’ men who hurt her

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress expressed that she hopes her “transparency” allows them “to love in a really healthy way.”

Fox got candid about her past famous toxic exes in her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, released earlier in November.