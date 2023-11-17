Megan Fox feels ‘relieved’ for talking about exes without name-shaming them

Megan Fox has expressed her contentment for knowing that her former partners “are squirming” even though she didn’t reveal their names in new poetry book.

A source told US Weekly, “Going this route and being a little more cryptic helped reduce the complications Megan faced legally, since it would’ve been extremely difficult to call out the rich and famous men whom she says took advantage of her.”

“It was a nerve-racking experience, but Megan’s relieved to have gotten what she needed off her chest,” shared an insider.

Source added that Fox is “satisfied knowing that they’re squirming,” despite not exposing her exes names.

In her collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous published November 7, Fox mentioned that her prose is a “metaphor” but she would not label it as “fictional”.

“Those are real-life experiences that I had,” she said while speaking on Good Morning America earlier this month.

Fox pointed out, “It’s not an exposé or a memoir. But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.”

“I shared energy with, I guess we could say, [people] who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people, but no one knows that I was involved with those people,” she added.