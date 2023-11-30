‘Bridgerton’ cast gets major shakeup ahead of season 3

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will focus on Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Netflix’s popular show Bridgerton is making some major casting changes as it gears to air its third season in 2024.

The upcoming season of the show, which is based on the book series by Julia Quinn and created by Chris Van Dusen, will be focussing on Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope and her romance with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

While the official release date is yet to be announced, the show went through a cast shakeup, with one cast member exiting, another being replaced and several awaiting decisions for their characters.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton as the first season focussed on her romance, will not be returning for the third season, via Daily Mail.

Read More: Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan defends season 3 changes

The Fair Play actress, however, alluded to ScreenRant that while “sadly not in season three” she may “potentially [return] in the future.”



Moreover, the younger Bridgerton sisters, Francesca, is also being replaced with Hannah Dodd as Ruby Stokes has stepped away from the role.

Meanwhile, everyone in the Bridgerton family, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Ruth Gemmell will be returning; alongside Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, alongside his on-screen wife Simone Ashley who will return as Kate Sharma.

Read More: Nicola Coughlan talks hopes for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3: ‘It stays very true to the books’

Adjoa Andoh as the iconic Lady Danbury and Golda Rosheuvel i as Queen Charlotte will be reprising their roles.

Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton and Will Tilston, Gregory Bridgerton, are expected to return but not confirmed.