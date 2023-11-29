London transforms into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory for 'Wonka' world premiere

The world premiere of Warner Bros.' new musical film Wonka took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday night.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka, along with Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and newcomer Calah Lane.

The event was a star-studded affair, with Chalamet and Grant leading the way on the red carpet. Chalamet looked dapper in a pink velvet suit, while Grant wore a classic tuxedo. Colman, Key, Hawkins, Atkinson, and Lane were also in attendance.

The film is a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and tells the story of Wonka's early years and how he came to create his magical chocolate factory.

The premiere was a success, with the film receiving rave reviews from critics. "Wonka" is set to be released in theaters on December 15, 2023.

In addition to the premiere, Warner Bros. also hosted a special after-party at the Tate Modern museum. The party was attended by the cast and crew of the film, as well as other celebrities and VIPs.

The Wonka world premiere was a major event in London, and it generated a lot of excitement for the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film to see Chalamet's take on the iconic character of Willy Wonka.

'Wonka' Premier in nutshell

The red carpet was decorated with giant cotton candy clouds and jars of sweets.

Guests were treated to a performance by a brass band.

The after-party was held in the Turbine Hall of the Tate Modern museum.

The after-party featured music, dancing, and food.



