Jennifer Garner's fall goes viral: Actress tumbles in adorably chaotic hug

Jennifer Garner, on Tuesday shared a heartwarming video of herself visiting the Early Learning Academy in Quitman County, Mississippi, as part of her work with the non-profit organization Save the Children.

In the video, Garner is seen cheerfully interacting with a group of kids, and at one point, she is overwhelmed by a group hug. As she tries to give each child a hug, she loses her balance and falls to the ground. The kids all laugh, and Garner joins in, making light of the situation.

The video was shared on Instagram in a joint post by Garner and Save the Children, along with a caption that encouraged people to donate to the organization on Giving Tuesday.

Garner's visit to the Early Learning Academy was part of her ongoing efforts to raise awareness of Save the Children's work.

The video of Garner's fall quickly went viral, and it was picked up by news outlets all over the world. Many people praised Garner for her genuine and relatable interaction with the kids. Others simply found the video to be funny and heartwarming.

"This is the cutest thing I've seen all day!" one person commented on Instagram.

"Jennifer Garner is a national treasure," another person wrote.



