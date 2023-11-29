Angelina Jolie appears unbothered amid Brad Pitt’s ‘scathing’ claims

Angelina Jolie appeared in good spirits despite her ex-husband Brad Pitt hurling accusations against her.



The Maleficent star, 48, was seen in public for the first time in Milan, unbothered by family drama, as she went out and about with film mates Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher and director Pablo Larrìn on Monday, November 27.

Jolie had donned a long black coat adorned with pearl buttons as her honey blonde locks were let loose. She accessorised with a white crossbody bag.

The outing in the Italian city comes merely a week after Pitt accused Jolie of carrying out “textbook parental alienation.” Friends of the Babylon actor previously divulged that Pitt is devastated over his estrangement from his three adopted children.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18 are all believed to be estranged from their adoptive father. Meanwhile, Pitt’s biological children Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, still meet with their father per their custody agreement.

Moreover, Maddox and Pax are said to also have dropped Pitt's name in informal contexts “years ago.”

In a recently surfaced Instagram post by Pax, Pitt was slammed as “f***ing awful human being” adding that the Fight Club actor has proved himself to be a “terrible and despicable person.”

Meanwhile, Maddox “doesn’t regard Brad as his father” any more following the 2016 plane incident.