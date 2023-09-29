Angelina Jolie hasn’t been working much since 2016 because of THIS reason

File Footage

Angelina Jolie opened up about doing less acting since 2016.



She hinted at feeling "a bit down these days" in an interview with Vogue for the purpose of promoting her design business, Atelier Jolie.

She continued, “don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don't want to get into.”

Jolie said she started acting less “seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

She and Brad Pitt separated in 2016, and their legal disputes are still pending.

Jolie considers Atelier Jolie as a part of her healing process.

“I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me—to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” she said. “

Adding, “I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”