Sophia Bush makes pointed dig at ex Chad Michael Murray over resurfaced drama

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray married in 2005 but separated five months later

Sophia Bush made a subtle comment over ex-Chad Michael Murray statement about a past rumour with a pointed meme.

Murray’s then-girlfriend Erin Foster had accused him of cheating on her with Bush during the early days of their romance.

The Chicago P.D. alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a meme, in which a white-frosted cake has the wordings in grey, “Congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!”

She captioned the post with, “Necessary levity, Vol. 3” seemingly taking a break from posting IG Stories about a political conflict.

Bush, 41, posted the dig just hours after Murray, 42, sidestepped a direct question about whether he hooked up with Bush while he was still dating Foster, 41.

The A Cinderella Story star dated the daughter of David Foster from 2001 to 2002 before marrying Bush, his One Tree Hill co-star, in 2005. However, the couple separated just five months later.

During his interview with E! News, the Riverdale actor did admit to having a lot of “regrets” adding that he “doesn’t live in the past.”

He continued, “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”