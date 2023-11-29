Sophia Bush makes pointed dig at ex Chad Michael Murray over resurfaced drama

Sophia Bush made a subtle comment over ex-Chad Michael Murray statement about a past rumour with a pointed meme.
Murray’s then-girlfriend Erin Foster had accused him of cheating on her with Bush during the early days of their romance.
The Chicago P.D. alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a meme, in which a white-frosted cake has the wordings in grey, “Congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!”
She captioned the post with, “Necessary levity, Vol. 3” seemingly taking a break from posting IG Stories about a political conflict.
Read More: Chad Michael Murray addresses Sophia Bush cheating allegation from ex Erin Foster
Bush, 41, posted the dig just hours after Murray, 42, sidestepped a direct question about whether he hooked up with Bush while he was still dating Foster, 41.
The A Cinderella Story star dated the daughter of David Foster from 2001 to 2002 before marrying Bush, his One Tree Hill co-star, in 2005. However, the couple separated just five months later.
During his interview with E! News, the Riverdale actor did admit to having a lot of “regrets” adding that he “doesn’t live in the past.”
He continued, “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”
‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey left every other single behind after Thanksgiving
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie channels doll 4 months after Greta Gerwig’s hit release
Tom Ackerley's playful pinch caught on camera, wife giggles uncontrollably
‘Charli XCX and George Daniel fucking for life,’ singer exclaims on Instagram
Brooke Shields experienced a medical emergency for having seizure in September
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift chooses to celebrate her birthday and Christmas with NFL star