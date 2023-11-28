Chad Michael Murray addresses Sophia Bush cheating allegation from ex Erin Foster

Chad Michael Murray dated Erin Foster for a year, married Sophia Bush before separating after 5 months

Chad Michael Murray is putting the past in the past following the continued chatter about a certain affair rumour.

The One Tree Hill alum’s then-girlfriend Erin Foster accused him of cheating on her with his costar Sophia Bush during the early days of their romance.

Addressing the chatter surrounding it, Murry told E! News that it’s “not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner.”

Murray, who is married to Sarah Roemer with three kids, shared he “feels blessed to be where [he is] right now.”

“I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future,” he continued.

“Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”

The Riverdale actor, 42, dated Foster from 2001 to 2002 and went on to tie the knot with Bush in 2005. The two separated five months later.

The Sullivan’s Crossing star, however, did allude hat he isn’t proud of everything he’s done. “I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don’t live in the past.”

He added, “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”