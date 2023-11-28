Royal fans demand to put sales of 'Endgame' on hold

Omid Scobie's new book, published around the world on Tuesday, has sparked anger with some controversial passages in it about the royal family.



Royal fans and other people, who love the monarchy and members of the royal family, have demanded to put sales of the book on hold, branding it as an attempt to damage the reputation of The Firm.

Some royal historians, commentators and TV presenters have also slammed the author for allegedly driving a wedge between the Sussexes and the royal family amid speculations of their reconciliations.

However, few others have claimed that the biographer has strengthened the narrative of the Sussexes.

ALSO READ: 'Endgame' sparks anger as Dutch version 'publishes names of royal racist'

People became angry after it emerged that a Dutch translation of "Endgame" has reportedly names the the person who made controversial comments about Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie's skin colour.



A page taken from a review copy of the book sent to Dutch journalists appeared to contain the identity of the royal who allegedly made the remarks.



The Dutch journalist who spotted the passage, said on his X (formerly Twitter ) profile: “NL (Netherlands) version 'Endgame' must be withdrawn from sale, says Dutch publisher at request of the US agent."



"A number of passages have sparked debate, may not have been accurately presented," the journalist added.

The media person went on revealing: "This is - as far as I know - only regarding the Dutch version, not the English one. It seems as if only the Dutch version has published the person's name who spoke about the skin color of the unborn child. XXX (name redacted)."



Publishers Xander has reportedly confirmed that it had received a last-minute request from the US to put sales of the book on hold.