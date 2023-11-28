Prince William reacts to 'Endgame' just like he did to Harry's 'Spare'

Prince William shuns Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Prince William has turned a deaf ear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged friend Omid Scobie's claims, giving time to more important issues and people who really contribute to the world.



The Prince of Wales attended the 2023 Tusk Conservation Awards at The Savoy Hotel on Monday in London to support the charity that he's been involved with since 2005.

The awards came a day before Omid Scobie's new book "Endgame" hit the shelves, claiming there's small rivalry between Prince William and King Charles, also adding that the prince could be the last king of the monarchy.



However William responded to Scobie's "Endgame" in the same way as he and other royal family members did at the time of Harry's "Spare" earlier this year.

William shunned the book and its author's claims as he praised the winners in his first speech since the new allegations against the royal family emerged, saying: "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared the clip of William's speech with a meaningful caption.

Prince William's speech video was captioned: "Proud to be the Patron of @tusk_org! Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring. Tonight's #TuskConservationAwards winners [a thread]."