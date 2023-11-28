Piers Morgan gives new name to Harry, Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie

piers Morgan blasts Omid Scobie for mention of his name in "Endgame"

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has lashed out at Omid Scobie in his reaction to Harry and Meghan's biographer's shocking claims in "Endgame".

The 58-year-old former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter has slammed the author as a 'shameless lying lickspittle' while rubbishing Scobie's claims made about Morgan's relationship with Queen Camilla in the new book which hit the shelves on Tuesday (November 28).



ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie had serious 'security threats' in UK

Morgan turned to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to express his anger over "Harry and Meghan's mouth piece," dubbing the author "a liar" over dragging him into new controversy by mentioning of his name in new royal bombshell book.

Morgan appeared giving new name to the author as he wrote: "The Sussexes’ vile royal-bashing lickspittle @scobie says in his new book that I have ‘regular chats on the phone’ with Queen Camilla. But I’ve never had a single phone chat with her in my entire life. He’s a lying twerp."



The TV presenter, who's known for being critical of Meghan and her husband Harry ever since their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021, slams Omid Scobie's Endgame as he calls out 'lies' which he 'personally knows' to be false

In his earlier tweet, Morgan launched a savage attack on Scobie, arguing "why should I believe" anything the author has written about the royals and their personal relationships based on the fact he knows "personally, just from the little bits about me – are completely untrue."

However, Omid Scobie has denied being a close friend of Meghan Markle's but is still often described as an "unofficial mouthpiece" for Prince Harry's wife after co-writing the couple's biography 'Finding Freedom'.