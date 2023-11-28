‘Lazy’ Kate Middleton held back by Prince William’s ‘fierce protectiveness’

Princess Kate was consistently pampered by the Royal Family as well as the aides during her first years as a royal after marrying Prince William.

Writing his book, Endgame, Omid Scobie reflected on royal critics deeming her “lazy” in the first years of her marriage to the future King, due to her avoiding regular royal duties.

It was in 2019 that she launched Back to Nature Garden at Chelsea Flower Show, where her nervous body language was far too evident for everyone to notice.

The royal biographer wrote: “Kate was feeling nervous and 'well out of her comfort zone' before the taping,” as a Kensington Palace source told him, “’ It was just not an area she felt confident in and, up until that point, other household staff hadn’t really pushed her.’”

"Not long after their marriage, some critics deemed her 'lazy' because she avoided regular royal duties,” Scobie continued.

"Over the years, several factors made it easier to circumvent too many public-facing events, including William’s fierce protectiveness and her vital role of producing an heir (and spares) first and foremost.

"The Palace gatekeepers have always been more vigilant when it comes to Kate, never pushing her too hard, as the road to Queendom is a marathon, not a sprint,” the journalist added.

“'I think for a long time people were afraid to make her do something that would make her uncomfortable,' a senior aide told the author.