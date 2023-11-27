Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put egos aside for one big reason

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were encouraged into 'Diana cosplay'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who allegedly drove a wedge between two royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William with their never-ending feud, seemingly put their egos aside to encourage Princess Diana's fashion.

Princess Kate and Meghan appeared encouraging Dian's style, and a "huge amount of effort" went into making the royal women look like the late Princess, according to an explosive new book.



Meghan and Harry's fiend Omid Scobie, in his new book "Endgame" which is set to lift the lid on the royal family, claims the two royal ladies were encouraged into "Diana cosplay."

"During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple," the author added.



He revealed that "huge amount of effort" went into the practice of The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales channeling Diana in the hope that her shine would "rub off on them".

The "Finding Freedom" co-author's new book about the royal family is set to hit store's shelves on Tuesday.

The royal wives are very much inspired of Harry and William's late mother Diana's fashion sense. Kate and Meghan keep it up, and they love to do it even if they are at loggerheads on several other issues.