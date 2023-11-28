Inside King Charles, Prince Harry’s ‘awkward’ phone conversation 

Prince Harry reportedly contacted King Charles to address their differences before releasing his controversial memoir, Spare.
As per Mirror, royal author Omid Scobie claimed in his explosive new book titled Endgame, that the Duke of Sussex tried multiple times to talk with his father in order to resolve their personal issues.
However, the monarch's 'cold' behaviour made things difficult for the whole royal family.
A close pal of Harry told the author, "It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn't make those first steps, there would never be any progress."
He continued, "There was no raised voices, no arguments... but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue."
Omid further claimed that several members of the royal family expressed their displeasure about how King Charles handled the situation.
The author shared, "It's complex, but there's increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won't fix things for the sake of everyone."
Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan made headlines in the mid 2000s for their nights out
Robert Irwin has been dating girlfriend Rorie Buckey since November 2022
‘This Is Me… Now’ is Lopez’s first album in 10 years, with Ben Affleck co-writing the accompanying film
Edgar reflected on the current state of Hollywood's intellectual property addiction in a recent interview
Erin Foster accused Chad Michael Murray of cheating on her with his costar Sophia Bush
Taylor Swift's concert film 'The Eras Tour' will be available for rent on demand from December 13