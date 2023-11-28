Inside King Charles, Prince Harry’s ‘awkward’ phone conversation

Prince Harry reportedly contacted King Charles to address their differences before releasing his controversial memoir, Spare.

As per Mirror, royal author Omid Scobie claimed in his explosive new book titled Endgame, that the Duke of Sussex tried multiple times to talk with his father in order to resolve their personal issues.

However, the monarch's 'cold' behaviour made things difficult for the whole royal family.

A close pal of Harry told the author, "It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn't make those first steps, there would never be any progress."

He continued, "There was no raised voices, no arguments... but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue."

Omid further claimed that several members of the royal family expressed their displeasure about how King Charles handled the situation.



The author shared, "It's complex, but there's increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won't fix things for the sake of everyone."

