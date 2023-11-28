Paris Hilton reminisces infamous party days with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have both reflected about the infamous snap in their respective memoirs

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan were once the Y2K holy trinity.

Nearly two decades after her partying days with Spears, 41, and Lohan, 37, Hilton, 42, looked back on the night that made headlines across the industry.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the socialite shared the infamous photo of the trio in a car after their night out back in the day. She also included another photo from the same night, and a third of the Bratz dolls made in their likeness.

“17 years ago… History was made. The ‘Holy Trinity’ [fire emoji] [hearts emoji],” she captioned the photo, stamping it with a hashtag of her catchphrase, “That’s hot.”

The trio’s nights out were highly publicized, with both Spears and Lohan going through a divorce that year.

The picture of the group made the cover of the New York Post with the headline, “Bimbo summit.”

About the night, Spears reflected in her recent memoir, The Woman In Me, “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” further noting that despite the headlines, she “never had a drinking problem” either.

Meanwhile, Hilton revealed in her own recent memoir, Paris: The Memoir, that she and Spears were leaving a Beverly Hills party when Lohan, with who Hilton wasn’t on the best terms with, tagged along.

“It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras,” she recalled.