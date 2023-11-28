Edgar Wright takes subtle swipe at Marvel movies: 'It's ok to take a break'

Edgar Wright takes subtle swipe at Marvel movies

Edgar Wright extended his million-dollar advice to franchise filmmakers in a recent interview.

The 49-year-old director reflected on the current state of Hollywood in the wake of rising popularity of franchises, especially superhero film series, in the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“One of the problems with film franchises is sometimes when they announce — I’m not mentioning any names or anything — when they announce like massive slates of films and TV shows […] there’s a danger of killing the golden goose,” Wright said.

“It is a weird thing: If I could go back to when I was a young film fan, and I’ve just enjoyed a movie, and people are saying, ‘Guess what? They’ll be one every three years for the rest of your life.’ I’d be like, ‘Really?!’ That’s the thing that is sad to me, the lack of investment in new movies.”

Though he didn’t name-drop a particular franchise, it has been Marvel’s rite of passage to announce massive slates of films and TV shows at once, stretching them out along a few years.

Wright advised the franchises to “have the sense to just take a breather and let people get excited about it again,” noting, “I think one of the problems now is that I wish some films and series that people would understand it’s ok to take a break and build anticipation.”

The Baby Driver creator explained: “That’s the thing that baffles me. Whenever somebody comes into a studio, and they take over, you become the janitor for all the IP. So if somebody takes over Warner Bros., somebody will ask the question, ‘What are we doing with “Scooby-Doo”?‘ It’s thinking about, ‘These are the assets we have. What are we doing with “Scooby-Doo” right now?’ That’s basically what happens.”