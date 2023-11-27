Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, ex Irina Shayk spotted at Miami Grand Prix

Georgina Rodriguez and Irina Shayk both attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this week

Georgina Rodriguez and Irina Shayk both attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this week, sparking a flurry of internet activity as the current and former partners of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo were seen at the same event.

Hilarious comments about the player and his partners have been circulating on social media since the sightings.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish-Argentine influencer, model, and the mother of his five children.

The couple, together since 2016, is considered one of the best power couples in sports. However, Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk also gained attention during her relationship with the superstar from 2010 to 2015.

The internet reacted strongly to Ronaldo's current partner and ex crossing paths at the Grand Prix.

In a video showcasing celebrities at the event, Georgina Rodriguez appears in a chic black dress and blue sweater, followed by Irina Shayk in an elegant black-laced dress. Fans speculated whether the sequence was intentional, leading to reactions on Twitter.