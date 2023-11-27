Christopher Nolan reflects on the significance of ‘healthy ecosystem’ in Hollywood

Christopher Nolan addresses importance of balance in the movie industry

Christopher Nolan has recently reflected on the importance of balance in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Associated Press, the Oppenheimer director said that a healthy Hollywood needs franchises.

Nolan said, “I think there’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can ensure a return audience and giving people more of what they want.”

“That’s always been a big part of the economics of Hollywood, and it pays for a lot of other types of films to be made and distributed,” remarked the movie-maker.

Nolan pointed out, “That’s one of the big thrills of going to the movies, seeing the trailer for a movie you’ve never heard of, or type of movie you haven’t seen or haven’t seen in a long time, something new, something fresh,”

“A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance of two things, and always has been,” he noted.

While discussing the audiences’ reaction to a movie, Nolan stated, “They are not realistic in terms of how we will watch movies. We all watch movies with different expectations for what kind of movie it is.”

“We all go to the movies, wanting to see something different than we saw the week before. You have horror movies and comedies and documentaries — the movie screen can be anything,” he told the outlet.

Nolan added, “And so, the more variety we have, the more interesting films being made, the better it is, for all of us as moviegoers and as industry professionals.”